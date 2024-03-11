Lok Sabha polls | NDA alliance in T.N. will take full shape in a few days: Vasan

March 11, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC - Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Monday, March 11, 2024 said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu would get its full shape in the next couple of days.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, who is holding Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing talks with the BJP, would add strength to the alliance.

The TMC held its general council meeting on Monday, and office-bearers to the council were elected, Mr. Vasan said. Mr. Vasan also met BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday, March 10, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc was full of contradictions, and this has come to light with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee announcing candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal and the Communist Party of India announcing that it would go solo in Jharkhand for the general elections.

On the electoral bonds issue, Mr. Vasan said the Opposition is politicising the issue, as well as the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel. However, this vote bank politics would not bear fruit, he claimed. “Mr. Goel resigned for personal reasons and I am hopeful the Centre will name a replacement as per the law,” he said.

Slamming the DMK government, Mr. Vasan said it was not able to curb the drug menace in the State. The argument that the issue is being politicised, would not be accepted by the people and voters are following the issue closely, he said. “This issue is beyond politics and those involved should be punished. The police and the Enforcement Directorate are duty bound to bring out the truth about involvement of influential persons and money laundering,” he said. Mr. Vasan said the DMK’s arguments on the issue were like “singing in the dark to show you are not scared”.

The TMC leader also urged the State government to grant people additional time to repay loans availed from co-operative banks in the flood-affected southern districts.

Meanwhile, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) founder, and actor, R. Sarathkumar who has extended support to the BJP met its state president K. Annamalai; Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and General (retd.) V.K. Singh as well as Arvind Menon national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, at the BJP’s headquarters, Kamalalayam.

Mr. Sarathkumar told journalists that seat-sharing talks would be finalised in a couple of days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.