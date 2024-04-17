Lok Sabha polls | Modi failed as PM of the great democracy that is India: T.N. CM Stalin

April 17, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on April 17, 2024, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed in his role as the Prime Minister of India, a great and significant democracy.

“Mr. Modi should be removed from the post of Prime Minister. The country cannot afford to have him again, as it will destroy India as a Parliamentary democracy. The RSS and the BJP will convert India into an autocratic state,” the CM said, in a statement made on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin said there was apprehension amongst the people who felt that if the BJP got another chance to rule the country, it would redraw the boundaries of States and make India a unitary state. “He should be removed in the interests of our country,” the statement said.

Mr Stalin said the failure on the part of Mr. Modi and his Cabinet colleagues to respond to his allegation that the Union government had failed to release even a single rupee for flood relief work had proved his argument that Mr. Modi and BJP were against the interest and development of Tamil Nadu.

“They threatened investors who were keen on investing in Tamil Nadu and forced them to launch industries in Gujarat. It is important that the BJP is not elected to power in the interests of Tamil Nadu’s future and to safeguard the rights of States,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also alleged that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had formed a “fake and secret” alliance with the BJP and his decision to go it alone in the election, was merely a drama scripted by the BJP. “The AIADMK will support the BJP after the elections if there is a need,” he claimed.