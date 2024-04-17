GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Modi failed as PM of the great democracy that is India: T.N. CM Stalin

Mr. Stalin, in a statement, said the BJP and RSS together would convert India into an autocratic state if they had the chance to do so; he said Mr. Modi should be removed as PM to safeguard the rights of States in the country

April 17, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK President and Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin

DMK President and Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on April 17, 2024, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed in his role as the Prime Minister of India, a great and significant democracy.

“Mr. Modi should be removed from the post of Prime Minister. The country cannot afford to have him again, as it will destroy India as a Parliamentary democracy. The RSS and the BJP will convert India into an autocratic state,” the CM said, in a statement made on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin said there was apprehension amongst the people who felt that if the BJP got another chance to rule the country, it would redraw the boundaries of States and make India a unitary state. “He should be removed in the interests of our country,” the statement said.

Mr Stalin said the failure on the part of Mr. Modi and his Cabinet colleagues to respond to his allegation that the Union government had failed to release even a single rupee for flood relief work had proved his argument that Mr. Modi and BJP were against the interest and development of Tamil Nadu.

“They threatened investors who were keen on investing in Tamil Nadu and forced them to launch industries in Gujarat. It is important that the BJP is not elected to power in the interests of Tamil Nadu’s future and to safeguard the rights of States,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also alleged that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had formed a “fake and secret” alliance with the BJP and his decision to go it alone in the election, was merely a drama scripted by the BJP. “The AIADMK will support the BJP after the elections if there is a need,” he claimed.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.