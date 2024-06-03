GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha polls | Make voters aware that seeking votes on religious, caste lines, is a corrupt practice: PIL in Madras High Court

The Court has ordered notice, returnable in 12 weeks, to the Election Commission of India

Updated - June 03, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

The Madras High Court on Monday, June 3, 2023, sought the response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to a public interest litigation petition that insisted on conducting a widespread campaign across the country to make voters aware of the fact that seeking votes on the grounds of religion, caste or language amount to corrupt electoral practices.

The First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq ordered notice, returnable by 12 weeks, to the ECI on the PIL petition filed by Vellore-based advocate Rajesh Anouar Mahimaidass who argued his case in person.

Don’t make appeal on basis of caste, religion, EC tells parties

The petitioner told the court that the preamble of the Constitution unambiguously declares India to be a secular nation. Further, the Supreme Court in Abhiram Singh versus C.D. Commachen (2017) had interpreted Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and declared that seeking votes in the name of religion, caste or language would amount to a corrupt electoral practice. In a subsequent decision in 2023, the apex court had expected States to crackdown against hate speeches.

Despite the law of the land being very clear, it was common practice across the country for political parties and their representatives to polarize voters on the basis of religion, caste and language not only during the election period but also otherwise, the petitioner complained. He insisted that an awareness campaign on the subject be conducted even during non-election periods.

The petitioner said representations made by him in this regard to the ECI since 2023 had not evoked any response. Hence, in order to ensure that voters get to exercise their franchise without being influenced by hate speeches, the petitioner insisted on conducting an awareness campaign on the subject through mainstream as well as social media.

He wanted the websites of the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officers of all States to disseminate this information prominently and urged the court to appoint an independent commission comprising of retired judges and human rights activists to oversee the enforcement of Supreme Court 2017 verdict in Abhiram Singh’s case.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / court administration / voting / political campaigns

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.