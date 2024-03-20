Lok Sabha polls | K.N. Arun Nehru, another DMK scion, to take political plunge

March 20, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mr. Arun, son of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, has been fielded from the Perambalur constituency; he will be going up against IJK founder T. R. Paarivendhar who is contesting under the NDA alliance

The contest in the backward Perambalur constituency is set go up a notch higher during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as the DMK has fielded K.N. Arun Nehru, son of party heavyweight and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru. ALSO READ Lok Sabha polls | DMK fields 10 incumbents, 11 new faces for the 21 seats it is contesting in T.N.

Mr. Arun, 40, who holds a master’s degree in construction management, is taking the plunge after making himself conspicuous in political circles in Tiruchi, as an understudy to his father, in recent years.

Mr. Arun will largely be on familiar turf, as four of the six Assembly segments under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency fall under Tiruchi district. This includes Lalgudi, Minister Nehru’s hometown, as well as the Manachanallur, Musiri and Thuraiyur (Reserved) Assembly segments. Kulithalai in Karur district and Perambalur are the other two Assembly segments that constitute the constituency.

Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi founder T. R. Paarivendhar, who won by a huge margin of over 4 lakh votes from the constituency while contesting on the DMK symbol in the 2019 elections, has now returned to the BJP fold, and could pose a formidable challenge to Mr. Arun.

Nevertheless, Mr. Arun seemed positive about his chances. “Mr. Paarivendhar is a credible opponent and is widely known in the constituency,” he conceded, but affirmed that he would work hard to win over the people. “I see this opportunity as a great responsibility, which has to be fulfilled with a lot of energy, time and effort,” he said.

Asked about his plans to push in the Perambalur constituency, Mr. Arun said he had already identified three or four core thrust areas to improve the livelihood of the people of the constituency and enhance employment opportunities. “I would like to focus on simple things and meet the needs of the ordinary people,” he added.

Mr. Arun is conscious of the fact that his political entry, as a scion of a DMK family, was bound to attract criticism: “I am aware of that and need to prove myself through hard work. I am open-minded and willing to learn as I have a long way to go,” he said.

