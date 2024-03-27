ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Kallakurichi election officer issues voting ‘invitation card’

March 27, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Crafted to look like a traditional wedding invitation, printed in auspicious yellow, the missive asks all voters to come to polling booths on April 19 and cast their votes

The Hindu Bureau

The invitation to vote, styled to look like a traditional wedding invitation, released by Kallakurichi election authorities | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district election authorities in Kallakurichi have brought out an invitation in the form of a traditional wedding invitation, requesting voters to come to polling booths and cast their votes at the upcoming Parliamentary elections on April 19.

The invitation has been printed in the auspicious yellow colour, and calls the election a “good occasion”, conducted by the Election Commission of India. The invite has been brought out by District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath.

The happy occasion, the invitation says, is scheduled in the year of Thiruvalluvar 2055 [the current Tamil year] and the Tamil month of Chithirai [when the election is being held], on Friday, during the auspicious time of between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The invitation also appeals to the electorate to exercise their franchise without fail. Giving and taking of gifts is punishable and should be avoided, it says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US