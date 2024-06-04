Lok Sabha polls | K. Eswarasamy retains DMK’s hold in Pollachi with 2.52 lakh votes margin

The triangular flight in the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency turned out to be a cakewalk for the DMK as the party retained its hold in the traditionally known bastion of its arch rival AIADMK, with a margin of 2,52,042 votes.

The winning candidate, K. Eswarasamy, claimed lead in postal votes and all the 23 rounds of counting and the party sensed his victory when the exercise was halfway through.

He secured 5,33,377 votes, while AIADMK’s A. Karthikeyan secured 2,81,335 votes. BJP’s K. Vasantha Rajan secured the third place with 2,23,354 votes, and NTK’s N. Sureshkumar came a distant third with 58,196 votes.

Out of the total of 11,26,522 votes polled, 14,496 were NOTA while 484 postal votes were rejected. The constituency had a total of 15,97,467 voters.

Mr. Eswarasamy told journalists that the good governance under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and various welfare schemes introduced by the government helped the party pull off the victory.

In the 2019 election, DMK candidate K. Shanmugasundaram won in the constituency, defeating AIADMK’s incumbent MP C. Mahendran by a margin of 1,75,883 votes.

Though all the six Assembly constituencies, namely Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Valparai, Udumalpet and Madathukulam, are represented by AIADMK MLAs, the party could not consolidate votes and to take its candidate to the first place.

The AIADMK also could not garner considerable votes from the Thondamuthur Assembly segment, which is represented by AIADMK strongman and former Minister S.P. Velumani. BJP secured a considerable share of votes from the Kinathukadavu segment.

