GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha polls | K. Eswarasamy retains DMK’s hold in Pollachi with 2.52 lakh votes margin

Published - June 04, 2024 10:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
DMK’s K. Eswarasamy receiving the winning candidates certificate from Returning Officer M. Sharmila after he was declared the winner of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.

DMK’s K. Eswarasamy receiving the winning candidates certificate from Returning Officer M. Sharmila after he was declared the winner of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The triangular flight in the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency turned out to be a cakewalk for the DMK as the party retained its hold in the traditionally known bastion of its arch rival AIADMK, with a margin of 2,52,042 votes.

The winning candidate, K. Eswarasamy, claimed lead in postal votes and all the 23 rounds of counting and the party sensed his victory when the exercise was halfway through.

He secured 5,33,377 votes, while AIADMK’s A. Karthikeyan secured 2,81,335 votes. BJP’s K. Vasantha Rajan secured the third place with 2,23,354 votes, and NTK’s N. Sureshkumar came a distant third with 58,196 votes.

Constituency watch | A triangular fight in Pollachi dominated by agrarian concerns

Out of the total of 11,26,522 votes polled, 14,496 were NOTA while 484 postal votes were rejected. The constituency had a total of 15,97,467 voters.

Mr. Eswarasamy told journalists that the good governance under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and various welfare schemes introduced by the government helped the party pull off the victory.

Lok Sabha polls | Pollachi constituency registers 70.70 % voter turnout

In the 2019 election, DMK candidate K. Shanmugasundaram won in the constituency, defeating AIADMK’s incumbent MP C. Mahendran by a margin of 1,75,883 votes.

Though all the six Assembly constituencies, namely Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Valparai, Udumalpet and Madathukulam, are represented by AIADMK MLAs, the party could not consolidate votes and to take its candidate to the first place.

The AIADMK also could not garner considerable votes from the Thondamuthur Assembly segment, which is represented by AIADMK strongman and former Minister S.P. Velumani. BJP secured a considerable share of votes from the Kinathukadavu segment.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.