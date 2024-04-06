ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls I DMK seeks action against Annamalai for organising sports tournaments

April 06, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Friday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu alleging violation of  Model Code of Conduct  (MCC) by BJP Coimbatore candidate- and party State president K Annamalai by conducting sport tournaments.

Mr. Annamalai is organising sports tournaments such as cricket and football for the first-time voters on April 6 and April 7. The pamphlets for the events contain ‘Lotus’ symbol and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Annamalai. They are planning to distribute money to the young voters, he alleged in his letter.

These are in total violation of election rules and MCC, Mr. Bharathi said and urged the Election Commission to stop the sports events and take action against Mr Annamalai.

