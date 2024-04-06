GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha polls I DMK seeks action against Annamalai for organising sports tournaments

April 06, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Friday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu alleging violation of  Model Code of Conduct  (MCC) by BJP Coimbatore candidate- and party State president K Annamalai by conducting sport tournaments.

Mr. Annamalai is organising sports tournaments such as cricket and football for the first-time voters on April 6 and April 7. The pamphlets for the events contain ‘Lotus’ symbol and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Annamalai. They are planning to distribute money to the young voters, he alleged in his letter.

These are in total violation of election rules and MCC, Mr. Bharathi said and urged the Election Commission to stop the sports events and take action against Mr Annamalai.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.