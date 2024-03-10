Lok Sabha polls | G.K. Vasan meets BJP national president J.P. Nadda

March 10, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, on Sunday, March 10, 2024 met BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

An official statement from Tamil Maanila Congress said it was a courtesy call, post the party announcing its alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Recently, Mr. Vasan announced a six-member poll committee to hold seat-sharing talks with the BJP.

So far, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, the New Justice Party, Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi, the Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi have extended support to the BJP-led NDA for the upcoming general elections.

