March 15, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Forward Bloc leaders called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the latter’s residence in Chennai on Friday, March 15, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Forward bloc delegation included senior functionaries Naren Chatterjee, G. Devarajan, G.R. Sivasankar and former legislator P.V. Kathiravan. The Forward Bloc is an ally of the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

