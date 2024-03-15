ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Former MP, former AIADMK MLA join DMK

March 15, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former MP P.D. Elangovan and former AIADMK legislator V.T. Kalaiselvan joined the ruling party on in the presence of DMK president M.K. Stalin

The Hindu Bureau

About 500 people, including former MP P.D. Elangovan and former AIADMK legislator V.T. Kalaiselvan joined the DMK, in the presence of DMK president M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Mr. Elangovan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dharmapuri in 1999 as a PMK candidate but later switched his loyalties to other parties and eventually joined the AIADMK. Mr. Kalaiselvan was elected to the Assembly from Virudhachalam in 2016. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Baalu, principal secretary K.N. Nehru, senior functionaries M.R.K. Panneerselvam, C.V. Ganesan, R.S. Bharathi, T.K.S. Elangovan and others were also present.

