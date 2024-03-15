GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Former MP, former AIADMK MLA join DMK

Former MP P.D. Elangovan and former AIADMK legislator V.T. Kalaiselvan joined the ruling party on in the presence of DMK president M.K. Stalin

March 15, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

About 500 people, including former MP P.D. Elangovan and former AIADMK legislator V.T. Kalaiselvan joined the DMK, in the presence of DMK president M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Mr. Elangovan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dharmapuri in 1999 as a PMK candidate but later switched his loyalties to other parties and eventually joined the AIADMK. Mr. Kalaiselvan was elected to the Assembly from Virudhachalam in 2016. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Baalu, principal secretary K.N. Nehru, senior functionaries M.R.K. Panneerselvam, C.V. Ganesan, R.S. Bharathi, T.K.S. Elangovan and others were also present.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.