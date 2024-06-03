Lok Sabha polls | Former HC judges request President, CJI & CEC to be prepared to address possible constitutional crisis during vote counting

Seven retired High Court judges have written a joint open letter to the President, the Chief Justice of India, other judges of the Supreme Court and the Chief Election Commissioner, requesting them to be prepared to handle any constitutional crisis during the counting of votes or after the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

“We hope that our apprehensions are wrong and the elections would end smoothly with counting of votes and declaration of results done in a fair and honest manner and formation of Parliament as well as transition of power taking place as per the mandate of the people without a hiccup. Nevertheless, the undersigned believe in the old adage - prevention is better than cure,” the letter read.

Former Madras High Court judges G.M. Akbar Ali, Aruna Jagadeesan, D. Hariparanthaman, P.R. Shivakumar, C.T. Selvam and S. Vimala, and retired Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash signed the letter. They said, “We, therefore, remind each of the authorities charged with the integrity of the process of democratic government formation of their paramount duty to abide by and uphold the Constitution.”

Stating that the President would have to shoulder onerous responsibilities in the event of a hung Parliament, the former judges said: “We bring forth the solemn pledge that India’s first citizen, the President, takes to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and to devote herself to the service and the well-being of the people of India. We are sure that this will be her guiding light.”

The signatories also stated that the Supreme Court, being the custodian of the Constitution and democracy, must be ready to take proactive action “to prevent any potential catastrophe or to address any monstrous situation that may arise during counting of votes and declaration of results of candidates who have contested in Lok Sabha 2024 elections, requiring its immediate intervention”.

Taking note that the Supreme Court was on summer vacation, the retired judges called upon the Chief Justice of India to ensure the presence and attendance of the top five judges of the Supreme Court to respond to “any constitutional crisis that might emerge in the present situation”.