Lok Sabha polls | Electioneering to end at 6 p.m. in T.N. on April 17; strict regulations to follow

April 16, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of the scheduled polling for the Lok Sabha polls, to commence at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, all electioneering and campaigning activities are to come to an end, and strict regulations are set to come into force across Tamil Nadu from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17. The regulations will be in force till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to an official release from Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, no one shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with an election. No one shall display to the public, any election matter by means of cinematographs, television or other similar apparatus such as FM Radio, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. “This includes all electronic forms of communication, including SMS and the internet,” the release said.

No one shall propagate any election matter to the public by holding or by arranging the holding of, any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other form of entertainment or amusement, with a view to attracting members of the public thereto. “Any violation of this and the above two provisions is punishable with imprisonment for 2 years or a fine or both, with reference to Section 126 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the release said.

All political functionaries and party workers, among others, who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency should leave the constituency immediately after 6 p.m. on April 17.

Wedding and community halls, lodges and guest house would be checked to find out if outsiders have been accommodated on the premises. Vehicle permits provided to candidates, including star campaigners. would cease to be valid with effect from 6 p.m. on April 17.

Entitlements for contesting candidates

Each of the contesting candidates would be entitled to one vehicle for his/her own use in respect of the entire Parliamentary constituency on the day of polling. One vehicle for the use of his/her election agent in respect of the entire Parliamentary constituency will also be allowed.

As for Assembly constituencies which are part of the constituency, one vehicle for the use of an election agent or worker or party workers, as the case may be will be permitted. “The permits of the vehicles indicated above will be issued by the Returning Officer,” the release said.

No candidate would be allowed to hire or procure or use a vehicle to transport voters to and from polling stations, as this is termed a corrupt practice punishable under Section 133 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the release said.

Temporary campaign offices of the candidates/political parties can be set up only 200 metres outside the polling station with only two persons manning the office and they should not allow an unnecessary crowd there, it added.

