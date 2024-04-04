GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Don’t give another chance to BJP to rule the country: Kamal Haasan

Canvassing for votes for INDIA bloc’s Chidambaram candidate, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, Mr. Haasan said the BJP was against democracy, and had failed farmers, women, and the youth of the country

April 04, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
MNM founder Kamal Haasan canvassing for votes for VCK president and Chidambaram constituency candidate Thol Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

MNM founder Kamal Haasan canvassing for votes for VCK president and Chidambaram constituency candidate Thol Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 appealed to the people of T.N. to not give another chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to rule the country.

Canvassing for votes for VCK president and the INDIA bloc’s Chidambaram Parliamentary (Reserved) candidate Thol. Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram on Wednesday night, Mr. Haasan said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was totally against social justice. The BJP was also against democracy, and if it was elected to power again, the country would be totally deprived of democratic principles, he said.

Watch | Thol. Thirumavalavan on AIADMK’s isolation, electoral bonds, Dalit unity

Mr. Haasan said that democracy was in great danger in the country, and he had joined hands with all secular and like-minded forces to protect democracy and to save the country from the machinations of the BJP.

Mr. Thirumavalavan had come to public life 25 years ago, after renouncing all his commitments, to serve the people. “Casteism is my first enemy in politics. There is no place for caste in my life and in my cinema,” he said.

Alleging that the Central government had done nothing over the past 10 years, he said the government had failed to fulfil its promises on providing remunerative prices to farmers. On the contrary, it used water cannons on them and treated them very badly. The BJP government had also failed in creating 2 crore jobs per year as it had promised, he pointed out.

I will get back to my criticism of parties but this is not the time for it: Kamal Haasan

The actor-turned-politician also accused the Centre of having failed to protect Tamil fishermen and said that it had let down all sections including the farmers, youth and women. The government has also alienated minorities and they were living in fear, he said. People should not give another chance to them to rule the country, he emphasised.

Mr. Haasan appealed to the people to cast their votes for Mr. Thirumavalavan and ensure his massive victory in the upcoming general elections.

