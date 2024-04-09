ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | DMK’s assurance of a cricket stadium in Coimbatore is a violation of MCC: AIADMK

April 09, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK functionary I.S. Inbadurai, in a complaint to the ECI in this regard, has sought action against T.N. CM Stalin and Ministers Udhayanidhi and T.R.B. Raaja

The Hindu Bureau

In a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the AIADMK has objected to the announcement of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and comments by certain Ministers who said that the Tamil Nadu government would construct an international cricket stadium in Coimbatore. The AIADMK has contended that this is a violation of the Lok Sabha election’s Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In his complaint, AIADMK functionary I.S. Inbadurai sought action against Mr. Stalin, Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and T.R.B. Rajaa. He also requested explanations from them. The Ministers had posted messages in this regard on social media, he said.

Much after the MCC came into force, the CM had, in a social media post, assured the people of Coimbatore that the government would take all efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore. “This act of the CM goes directly against the Model Code of Conduct”.

The objective of the MCC was to ensure that no political party misused its power to take advantage during the elections. But in this case, the CM and three Ministers had grossly violated the MCC and this was tantamount to a corrupt practice, Mr. Inbadurai contended.

