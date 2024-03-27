ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | DMK fighting to safeguard democracy: Nilgiris MP A. Raja

March 27, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Mr. Raja, who is the current MP, is contesting again for the Nilgiris seat; he will up against BJP’s L. Murugan and AIADMK’s Lokesh Tamilselvan

The Hindu Bureau

Sitting MP A. Raja, DMK’s candidate for the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination at Collector’s office in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Nilgiris Lok Sabha M.P. A. Raja of the DMK, has filed his nomination to contest from the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency once again, for the upcoming Lok Sabah polls. The nomination papers were filed with Returning Officer M. Aruna on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Mr. Raja, who garlanded statues of party leader, M. Karunanidhi, and the ‘Father of the Dravidian movement’ Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, at the party’s office in Udhagamandalam, was joined by Nilgiris DMK district secretary, B.M. Mubarak, Ooty MLA (Congress), R. Ganesh and T.N. Tourism Minister and Coonoor MLA, K. Ramachandran, who accompanied him to the nomination center.

ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls | BJP, AIADMK cadres face-off in Udhagamandalam, police use force to disperse cadres

As there was no procession organised from the party’s office to the nomination center, no major traffic snarls took place in Udhagamandalam town on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Mr. Raja said that the DMK, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was fighting to safeguard democracy. He said that corruption and religious extremism had coalesced to threaten the diversity of India.

Speaking to members of the public near the party office earlier in the day, Mr. Raja had said that while he might be from Perambalur, his adopted home was the Nilgiris. “I have ensured that I have kept my promises to the people of the Nilgiris,” he said. Mr. Raja also said that schemes that had first been enacted by the Tamil Nadu government, including schemes targeted at improving the lives of women and children, were now being adopted by other State governments.

Mr. Raja will be up against the AIADMK’s Lokesh Tamilselvan and the BJP’s L. Murugan, both of whom filed their nomination papers on March 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris / General Elections 2024 / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / state politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US