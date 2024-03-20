Lok Sabha polls | DMK fields former Minister Selvaganapathy in Salem

March 20, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - SALEM

Denying a ticket to sitting MP S.R. Parthiban, the DMK has fielded T.M. Selvaganapathy from the Salem constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Selvaganapathi was the Local Administration and Rural Development Minister during the erstwhile Jayalalithaa regime (1991-96) and was later elected to the 13th Lok Sabha (1999-2004) from the same constituency as an AIADMK candidate. In 2008, he joined the DMK and became a Rajya Sabha MP. However, he was sentenced to two of years imprisonment following his conviction by a special CBI court in a 1995 cremation shed construction scam case, and he resigned his post. After nine years, he was acquitted by the Madras High Court in November, 2023.