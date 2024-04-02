GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | DMDK candidate asks EC for more CRPF personnel in Chennai Central constituency

B. Parthasarathy has alleged that though 15 polling stations were earlier categorised as sensitive and 11 others as highly sensitive, they were removed from the list for the upcoming elections

April 02, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMDK candidate for the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, B. Parthasarathy, submitted a plea to the Election Commission, seeking additional CPRF protection and CCTV cameras in the constituency to “prevent rigging and illegal activities by the ruling party”.

37 nominations filed in 3 constituencies of Chennai district on Monday

In his plea, Mr. Parthasarathy specified some specific polling booths that were “precarious stations in which protection should be enhanced on the date of polling on April 19.” Though 15 polling stations were earlier categorised as sensitive and 11 others announced as highly sensitive stations, they were removed from the list for the upcoming elections, he alleged, claiming that the police intelligence and Revenue Department officials “purposely avoided it.”

Recalling various incidents of violence in the past, Mr. Parthasarathy claimed that the “DMK was planning to take over the polling stations in order to gain success in the upcoming Parliamentary elections,” and further requested additional protection in the polling stations.

Tamil Nadu / Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam / General Elections 2024

