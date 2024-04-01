Lok Sabha polls | Despite being in power for 10 years, BJP did nothing to retrieve Katchatheevu: T.N. Law Minister

April 01, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Despite being in power for the past 10 years at the the Centre, the BJP did nothing to retrieve Katchatheevu island, and has now, only remembered the issue, on the eve of the general elections, said T.N. Law Minister S. Reghupathy.

Speaking to mediapersons in Nagapattinam on Monday, April 1, 2024, Mr. Regupathy said: “If the BJP had genuine concern for Katchatheevu, why did they not do anything about it in the past 10 years? What have they done so far to get Katchatheevu back?”

Mr. Regupathy’s statement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s statement on Sunday, March 31, where he came down heavily on the Congress over the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974 by the then Indira Gandhi government.

Mr. Regupathy also alleged that the BJP and AIADMK were hand in glove. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniwami has been making baseless allegations against the DMK, he said, adding that both the BJP and the AIADMK needed to be wiped out.

Earlier, Mr. Regupathy opened an election office for the INDIA bloc alliance parties in Velankanni.

