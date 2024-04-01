GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Despite being in power for 10 years, BJP did nothing to retrieve Katchatheevu: T.N. Law Minister

Mr. Regupathy said the BJP had only just remembered the island that had been ceded to Sri Lanka, on the eve of the general elections

April 01, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Despite being in power for the past 10 years at the the Centre, the BJP did nothing to retrieve Katchatheevu island, and has now, only remembered the issue, on the eve of the general elections, said T.N. Law Minister S. Reghupathy.

Speaking to mediapersons in Nagapattinam on Monday, April 1, 2024, Mr. Regupathy said: “If the BJP had genuine concern for Katchatheevu, why did they not do anything about it in the past 10 years? What have they done so far to get Katchatheevu back?”

When will PM Modi speak about Chinese incursions into India: T.N. Congress chief Selvaperunthagai

Mr. Regupathy’s statement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s statement on Sunday, March 31, where he came down heavily on the Congress over the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974 by the then Indira Gandhi government.

Mr. Regupathy also alleged that the BJP and AIADMK were hand in glove. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniwami has been making baseless allegations against the DMK, he said, adding that both the BJP and the AIADMK needed to be wiped out.

Earlier, Mr. Regupathy opened an election office for the INDIA bloc alliance parties in Velankanni.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka / fishing industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.