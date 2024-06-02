Lok Sabha polls counting day | Villupuram Collector reviews arrangements

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani on Saturday, June 1, 2024, chaired a review meeting on the arrangements made for the June 4 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha constituency of Villupuram (Reserved).

Mr. Palani said that arrangements, including the posting of personnel for counting, are in place for the declaration of results without delays. Entry to the counting centre will be restricted. Counting officials and agents will be issued identity cards.

The counting room will be accommodated with 14 benches, and each bench will be monitored by a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro-observer. Officials have also been asked to ensure the functioning of computers for updating the round-wise vote count as well as the availability of stationary including pens, paper and clips among other items for the counting staff.

The meeting also reviewed the security arrangements in the strong rooms where the EVMs are stored. While Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will man the inner ring of the centre, State armed police personnel and Tamil Nadu Special Police will be deployed outside the counting hall and the local police will ensure the outer ring security. The strong rooms are also under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

The Collector said that the counting of postal ballot votes will commence at 8 a.m., followed by the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines at 8:30 a.m.