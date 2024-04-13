GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Corrupt Dravidian parties inhibited growth of T.N.: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister, taking part in a roadshow in Kanniyakumari, campaigned for BJP candidate Pon. Radhakrishnan and urged the people of T.N. to vote for PM Modi

April 13, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Thuckalay, Kanniyakumari district on Saturday, April 13, 2024

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Thuckalay, Kanniyakumari district on Saturday, April 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Rajesh N

The people of Tamil Nadu should get rid of the DMK government that has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus through its statements against Sanatana Dharma and against the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Mr. Shah was addressing a public gathering after a road rally in Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district, campaigning for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Pon. Radhakrishnan and Vilavancode by-election candidate V.S. Nanthini.

Deploring what he said was rampant corruption both by the DMK and AIADMK, Mr. Shah said both parties had inhibited the growth of Tamil Nadu. He asked the people of the State to find out about the offences both the parties had committed and send them packing, by electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was taking the country along a developmental path, for the third time.

“Mr. Radhakrishnan who is contesting from the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency should also be elected when Mr. Modi is elected for the third time at the Centre. The people of Tamil Nadu have repeatedly assured us that they will ensure that the BJP will win with more than 400 seats,” Mr. Shah said.

Professional artistes seen in colourful costumes at the BJP’s roadshow in Kanniyakumari on Saturday, April 13, 2024

Professional artistes seen in colourful costumes at the BJP’s roadshow in Kanniyakumari on Saturday, April 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Rajesh N

Further, he apologised to the people of Tamil Nadu for not being able to converse with them in Tamil. “I assure you that I will learn Tamil and speak to you in Tamil at this same place within three to four years,” he said.

“Mr. Modi is working hard to protect, and takes pride in the Tamil language and its culture,” he said.  

