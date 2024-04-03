Lok Sabha polls | Case against L. Murugan for holding meeting on private school premises

April 03, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Sathyamangalam police have registered a case against the BJP’s Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency candidate, L. Murugan, for conducting a meeting on the premises of a private school on March 26, 2024. A case was also registered against the school for allowing the use of their premises for election activities.

As part of his election campaign, Mr. Murugan, who is a Union Minister for State, Information and Broadcasting, held a meeting at the school located at Kombupallam on the Sathyamangalam – Bannari Road that falls under the Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency. Over 100 cadres took part in the meeting.

Based on information received, the Assistant Returning Officer for the Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency, Uma Shankar, lodged a complaint with the police. The police held inquiries and registered a case against Mr. Murugan, the school management and against 100 others for violations of the model code of conduct.