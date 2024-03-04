Lok Sabha polls | BJP T.N. to prepare list of potential candidates, meet party high command on March 6

March 04, 2024 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP in Tamil Nadu will prepare a list of potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and its poll panel will meet the party’s high command on March 6, 2024, BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said on Monday, March 4.

Ms. Srinivasan was speaking to reporters after attending the BJP Tamil Nadu’s core committee meeting chaired by its State president K. Annamalai, at the party’s headquarters, Kamalalayam, in Chennai.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, BJP Legislature Party leader Nainar Nagenthiran, Arvind Menon and Sudhakar Reddy, poll in-charge for Tamil Nadu, as well as other office-bearers attended the meeting.

“We will assign leaders (two each) to visit every Lok Sabha constituency on March 5 and get a list from cadres as to who wishes to contest. We will then form a State-level poll panel of senior leaders and prepare a list of candidates,” Ms. Srinivasan said.

Seat sharing

Ms. Srinivasan also said the party high command will decide on seat sharing with alliance partners, and also about whether alliance partners would contest on the BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol.

So far, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, the New Justice Party, Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi and the Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam have extended support to the BJP for the upcoming general elections.

