GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | BJP T.N. to prepare list of potential candidates, meet party high command on March 6

A State-level poll panel comprising senior leaders of the BJP in T.N. is to be formed to prepare the list of candidates, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, after a core committee meeting of the party held in Chennai

March 04, 2024 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP’s National Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

BJP’s National Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The BJP in Tamil Nadu will prepare a list of potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and its poll panel will meet the party’s high command on March 6, 2024, BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said on Monday, March 4.

Ms. Srinivasan was speaking to reporters after attending the BJP Tamil Nadu’s core committee meeting chaired by its State president K. Annamalai, at the party’s headquarters, Kamalalayam, in Chennai.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, BJP Legislature Party leader Nainar Nagenthiran, Arvind Menon and Sudhakar Reddy, poll in-charge for Tamil Nadu, as well as other office-bearers attended the meeting. 

“We will assign leaders (two each) to visit every Lok Sabha constituency on March 5 and get a list from cadres as to who wishes to contest. We will then form a State-level poll panel of senior leaders and prepare a list of candidates,” Ms. Srinivasan said.

Seat sharing

Ms. Srinivasan also said the party high command will decide on seat sharing with alliance partners, and also about whether alliance partners would contest on the BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol.

So far, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, the New Justice Party, Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi and the Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam have extended support to the BJP for the upcoming general elections.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Tamil Nadu / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Tamil Maanila Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.