Lok Sabha polls | BJP fields Radikaa Sarathkumar from Virudhunagar; K.P. Ramalingam to contest from Namakkal

March 22, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP, which is in alliance with the PMK and TMC (M) among others in T.N., released its final list of candidates; Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam will contest from the Union Territory

The party is fielding advocate R.C. Paul Kanagaraj from Chennai North; Pon.V. Balaganapathy from Tiruvallur (SC); A. Ashwathaman from Tiruvannamalai; A.P. Muruganandham from Tiruppur; V. Vasantharajan from Pollachi and V.V. Senthilnathan from Karur.

For the Namakkal seat, the BJP has decided to field its regional war-horse K.P. Ramalingam, who has had a long stint with both the DMK and the AIADMK. Another notable candidate entering the fray is P. Karthiyayini, former Vellore Mayor. She will face the polls from the Chidambaram (SC) seat.

The other candidates include SGM Ramesh from Nagapattinam (SC); M. Muruganandham from Thanjavur and Rama Sreenivasan from Madurai. Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam president Devanadhan Yadav and Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandian will contest on the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol from the Sivaganga and Tenkasi (SC) seats, respectively.