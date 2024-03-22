Lok Sabha polls | BJP fields Radikaa Sarathkumar from Virudhunagar; K.P. Ramalingam to contest from Namakkal

The party is fielding advocate R.C. Paul Kanagaraj from Chennai North; Pon.V. Balaganapathy from Tiruvallur (SC); A. Ashwathaman from Tiruvannamalai; A.P. Muruganandham from Tiruppur; V. Vasantharajan from Pollachi and V.V. Senthilnathan from Karur.
For the Namakkal seat, the BJP has decided to field its regional war-horse K.P. Ramalingam, who has had a long stint with both the DMK and the AIADMK. Another notable candidate entering the fray is P. Karthiyayini, former Vellore Mayor. She will face the polls from the Chidambaram (SC) seat.
The other candidates include SGM Ramesh from Nagapattinam (SC); M. Muruganandham from Thanjavur and Rama Sreenivasan from Madurai. Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam president Devanadhan Yadav and Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandian will contest on the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol from the Sivaganga and Tenkasi (SC) seats, respectively.
The BJP also fielded Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam from Puducherry’s lone Lok Sabha seat.
Out of the 23 candidates who will be contesting on the Lotus symbol from Tamil Nadu, three are women. The other NDA partners, including the PMK and TMC (M), have also announced their list of candidates, barring those of a few seats.