Lok Sabha polls | Assurances in AIADMK’s election manifesto are implementable: Palaniswami

March 24, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Providing financial assistance of ₹3,000 a month for women below the poverty line, providing six gas cylinders free of cost a year are among the 133 assurances

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K.Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, March 24, 2024 said his party’s election manifesto was not a compilation of hollow promises but a reflection of thoughts and demands of the people and were implementable.

In a recorded video, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK’s representatives visited all districts to meet all sections of the society and have drafted the manifesto. Listing out certain assurances from the manifesto, he said they were implementable.

Providing financial assistance of ₹3,000 a month for women below the poverty line, providing six gas cylinders free of cost a year, devolution of funds necessary for the States, protecting the rights of Tamil Nadu in Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar issues are among the 133 assurances, he said.

The AIADMK leader called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to extend their support to his party to “protect the rights of Tamils and to protect Tamil Nadu”. He called upon them to use their vote to defeat the DMK responsible for the prevailing “law and order situation and administrative misdeeds, losing State’ rights, circulation of banned drugs and seditionist thoughts”.

