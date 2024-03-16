Lok Sabha polls | Anusha Ravi quits MNM, joins BJP

March 16, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Anusha Ravi of the Park Group of Educational Institutions, who was also State secretary of propaganda of Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) tendered her resignation from the primary membership of the party and joined the BJP, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

In a letter addressed to the president of MNM Kamal Haasan posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ms. Ravi thanked the party president for giving her an opportunity to serve the MNM, which was set up to bring about change. She also acknowledged with gratitude the appreciation that the party leadership had showered on her. However, she said that as she did not agree with the party’s decision to not take part in the Lok Sabha polls this year, she had chosen to resign from primary membership of the party.

Ms. Ravi’s decision comes in the wake of the electoral pact that Mr. Haasan signed with the DMK to campaign for the DMK alliance, and have a Rajya Sabha seat allotted to them next year.

Ms. Ravi joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister for State L. Murugan and T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai. Mr. Annamalai, in a post on X, welcoming Ms. Ravi to the party, said he sought her cooperation for honest and corruption-free politics in T.N., a change that the people of the State wanted.

