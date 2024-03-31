ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Annamalai, NDA leaders booked for violation of MCC in Tiruchi

March 31, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been booked against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Annamalai and some of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) district level leaders for violating the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Tiruchi.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, Mr. Annamalai campaigned for Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) candidate P. Senthilnathan. In the campaign, Mr. Annamalai started his speech at 10.05 pm and ended at 10.15 pm. The campaign was held in the Thillai Nagar Arasa maram bus stop in the city.

The Thillai Nagar police, following the complaint lodged by the video surveillance team of the election squad filed a complaint. Mr. Annamalai, BJP district secretary M. Kaleeshwaran, K. Umanath, district secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Rajasekar district secretary for AMMK and Sarubala Thondaiman for unlawful assembly. The complaint also stated that the campaign created public nuisance, and obstruction of public pathways.

The police also filed another case on Mr. Kaleeshwaran for displaying the party flag along with a flex banner without prior permission.

