Lok Sabha polls | Alliance talks with BJP are still on: Panneerselvam

March 15, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Electoral alliance talks with the BJP are still underway and details would be shared after the talks conclude, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Friday, March 15, 2024.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam, a former coordinator of the AIADMK, now expelled, rejected the speculation about his supporters boycotting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Alliance talks are still on. Once they conclude, I will share the details,” he said and further appealed to people not to believe in rumours in this regard.

Mr. Panneerselvam maintained that his faction had extended its support to the BJP on the basis that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to provide a stable government in the country.

Last week, Mr. Panneerselvam’s faction, under the name the ‘AIADMK Workers Rights’ Retrieval Committee,’ gave in in a wishlist of 15 seats to the BJP.

