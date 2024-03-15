ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Alliance talks with BJP are still on: Panneerselvam

March 15, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Panneerselvam said the speculations about his faction boycotting the polls were false; he appealed to people to not be misled by such rumours

The Hindu Bureau

Expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam. File photograph | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Electoral alliance talks with the BJP are still underway and details would be shared after the talks conclude, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Friday, March 15, 2024.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam, a former coordinator of the AIADMK, now expelled, rejected the speculation about his supporters boycotting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Alliance talks are still on. Once they conclude, I will share the details,” he said and further appealed to people not to believe in rumours in this regard.

Mr. Panneerselvam maintained that his faction had extended its support to the BJP on the basis that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to provide a stable government in the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Mr. Panneerselvam’s faction, under the name the ‘AIADMK Workers Rights’ Retrieval Committee,’ gave in in a wishlist of 15 seats to the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US