Lok Sabha polls | Alliance experience with two Dravidian majors in T.N. was disappointing: PMK

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has, subsequently, not called for a new law for Vanniyar reservation, post the Supreme Court verdict, Mr. Anbumani said.

The experience was similar when the PMK extended unconditional support to the DMK in the 2006 assembly election and won 18 seats, he alleged. The current DMK government has not taken any steps towards Vanniyar reservation, he said.

The PMK has joined the BJP alliance as a first step towards its goal to come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026, Mr. Anbumani said.

“I always respect the sentiments of the cadres and won’t take any decision against them. Both Dravidian parties have disrespected PMK founder S Ramadoss,” he alleged, while requesting the cadres to work for the victory of the BJP-led alliance.

Mr. Anbumani’s remarks come at a time when a section of party cadres are disappointed with the PMK’s decision to join the BJP alliance.

The PMK on Friday, also released the first list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

