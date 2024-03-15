Lok Sabha polls | All-party meeting held on rationalisation of polling stations in Kallakurichi

March 15, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Thursday, March 14, 2024, held consultations with representatives of various political parties on the rationalisation of polling stations as mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to a press release, the meeting was held to elicit the views of the local representatives of political parties on the reorganisation of polling stations. As many as 19 polling stations have been shifted to different buildings, owing to dilapidation in the existing buildings, the Collector said.

The views expressed by the political parties would be examined by the district authorities and forwarded to the ECI with appropriate recommendations. In addition, political party representatives were also consulted on the various expenditure categories of candidates for the rationalisation exercise ahead of the general elections.

