Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK’s Tiruppur candidate booked for holding meeting without permission

April 02, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Appakudal police have registered a case against the AIADMK’s Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency candidate, P. Arunachalam, for conducting a meeting without obtaining permission from election officials, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

An election flying squad in the Anthiyur Assembly constituency received information that a meeting was being held at Vellalapalayam Pirivu without permission. The team visited the spot and found over 100 people assembled there and food packets distributed to them. The team held inquiries and confirmed that the meeting was conducted without permission. Also, permission was not obtained for the distribution of food packets.

The team lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case.

