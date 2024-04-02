GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK’s Tiruppur candidate booked for holding meeting without permission

The candidate P. Arunachalam, held a meeting in Appakudal in Erode district, and distributed food packets; no permission had been obtained for this, election officials said

April 02, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Appakudal police have registered a case against the AIADMK’s Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency candidate, P. Arunachalam, for conducting a meeting without obtaining permission from election officials, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

An election flying squad in the Anthiyur Assembly constituency received information that a meeting was being held at Vellalapalayam Pirivu without permission. The team visited the spot and found over 100 people assembled there and food packets distributed to them. The team held inquiries and confirmed that the meeting was conducted without permission. Also, permission was not obtained for the distribution of food packets.

The team lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case.

Related Topics

Erode / General Elections 2024 / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.