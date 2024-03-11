Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK’s former Mylapore MLA R. Rajalakshmi joins BJP

March 11, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Advocate and AIADMK’s former Mylapore MLA R. Rajalakshmi on Monday, March 11, 2024, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, General (retd.) V.K. Singh, BJP national co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon and BJP State president K. Annamalai.

Ms. Rajalakhshmi was earlier with the camp led by expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Rajalakshmi said after the demise of former T.N. CM Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK’s path and direction has changed. She said she had joined the BJP, attracted by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, Ms. Rajalakshmi had won the Mylapore constituency defeating then Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.V. Thangkabalu.