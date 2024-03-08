ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK to interview aspirants on March 10, 11

March 08, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The interviews for aspirants seeking an AIADMK ticket to contest in the general elections will be held at the party’s headquarters, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Thursday, March 7, 2024, announced that it would hold interviews with aspirants for tickets to contest the Lok Sabha election, on March 10 and 11. These interviews would take place at the party’s headquarters, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, criticised the DMK government’s latest scheme, Neengal Nalama,as he said that the launch had been made when people were already stressed due to multiple issues such as inflation, the hike in property tax rates, registration charges and the power tariff.

