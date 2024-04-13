ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | After Rahul Gandhi’s gesture, Stalin says INDIA alliance will deliver a ‘sweet’ victory to him

April 13, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

On April 12, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had bought a box of sweets from a shop in Coimbatore and presented it to T.N. CM M.K. Stalin

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi bought sweets from shop at Singanallur in Coimbatore on Friday, April 12, 2024 and presented them to T.N. CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on Saturday, April 13, 2024, said the INDIA bloc would secure a “sweet victory” in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

On Friday, April 12, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had bought sweets from a shop in Coimbatore. When asked whom he was buying sweets for, Mr Gandhi said, “My brother Stalin”. He gifted the sweets to Mr. Stalin and later both the leaders jointly addressed an election meeting.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Stalin quoted a couplet from Thirukkural on love and said “Touched and overwhelmed by the ‘sweet gesture’ from my brother Rahul Gandhi”.

On June 4 (the day of the election results), INDIA will surely deliver a sweet victory to him, Mr. Stalin added.

