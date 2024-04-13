GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | After Rahul Gandhi’s gesture, Stalin says INDIA alliance will deliver a ‘sweet’ victory to him

On April 12, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had bought a box of sweets from a shop in Coimbatore and presented it to T.N. CM M.K. Stalin

April 13, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi bought sweets from shop at Singanallur in Coimbatore on Friday, April 12, 2024 and presented them to T.N. CM M.K. Stalin

Rahul Gandhi bought sweets from shop at Singanallur in Coimbatore on Friday, April 12, 2024 and presented them to T.N. CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on Saturday, April 13, 2024, said the INDIA bloc would secure a “sweet victory” in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

On Friday, April 12, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had bought sweets from a shop in Coimbatore. When asked whom he was buying sweets for, Mr Gandhi said, “My brother Stalin”. He gifted the sweets to Mr. Stalin and later both the leaders jointly addressed an election meeting.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Stalin quoted a couplet from Thirukkural on love and said “Touched and overwhelmed by the ‘sweet gesture’ from my brother Rahul Gandhi”.

On June 4 (the day of the election results), INDIA will surely deliver a sweet victory to him, Mr. Stalin added.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.