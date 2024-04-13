ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls: Additional flying squads deployed in Vellore

April 13, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector and District Election Officer V.R. Subbulaxmi on Saturday issued an order for deployment of additional nine flying squads in Vellore district to increase surveillance and to ensure strict adherence to electoral regulations.

Election officials said that the existing 15 flying squads and 15 monitoring teams had been deployed in five assembly constituencies, namely Vellore, Katpadi, K.V. Kuppam, Gudiyatham and Anaicut (Jawadhu Hills). Except Katpadi assembly constituency that comes under Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, the remaining five assembly constituencies in Vellore district fall under Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the order, each assembly constituency will be monitored by three teams. So far, the surveillance teams have seized unaccounted cash of ₹1,05,55,470 since the announcement of elections.

Currently, nine Air Force teams have been deployed in Katpadi assembly constituency whereas two Air Force teams have been deployed in Vellore, Gudiyatham, K.V. Kuppam and Anaicut assembly constituencies. Additional flying squads would ensure free and fair elections, officials said.

