ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Additional CCTV cameras to be installed in all strong rooms in T.N., Madras High Court told

May 08, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The move comes in the wake of the CCTV cameras in the Nilgiris, Erode and Tenkasi constituencies temporarily malfunctioning

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

CCTV camera surveillance room seen outside a strong room in Chromepet. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, informed the Madras High Court of having instructed all District Election Officers in the State to install additional closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that were used in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, have been stored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing before a summer vacation bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and R. Kalaimathi, Election Commission of India standing counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan said the additional CCTV cameras would have a dedicated line, switch, router and a television for political party agents to view the footage.

Villupuram MP urges Returning Officer to ensure safety of EVMs in strong rooms

The arrangement has been put in place in such a way that the additional CCTV cameras would continue to work even if the other cameras failed, because of technical, electrical or electronic reasons. The instructions for the additional cameras were issued on May 2 after complaints of malfunctioning CCTCV cameras reported in the Nilgiris, Erode and Tenkasi constituencies.

The Division Bench recorded the submission made by the ECI counsel while disposing of a writ petition filed by advocate M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi. The petitioner had insisted upon constituting an expert committee headed by a retired High Court judge to find out why the snags in the strong rooms had occurred.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his affidavit, the petitioner had stated that the CCTV cameras in some of the strong rooms in the State had suddenly stopped functioning creating a strong suspicion of foul play. Therefore, in order to instill confidence in the minds of the voters, he insisted on ordering an inquiry into the issue by an expert committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US