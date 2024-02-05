ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | CPI(M) asks DMK to allot it one additional seat in T.N.

February 05, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - CHENNAI

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the party had two sitting MPs and had asked the DMK for one more seat for the forthcoming elections

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The T.N. State unit of the CPI(M) on Sunday, February 4, 2024, held seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls with leaders of the DMK at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the party.

“We have two sitting MPs and we have asked the DMK to allot one more seat this time. We also had a general discussion about Tamil Nadu politics,” said CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, after the meeting.

The DMK has also decided to participate in the demonstration to be organised by the CPI(M) in all district headquarters on February 8, to condemn the BJP government, which they have alleged, has deprived States of their rights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Participate in large numbers and make the demonstration a success,” a statement from the DMK headquarters said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US