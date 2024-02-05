GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections | CPI(M) asks DMK to allot it one additional seat in T.N.

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the party had two sitting MPs and had asked the DMK for one more seat for the forthcoming elections

February 05, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The T.N. State unit of the CPI(M) on Sunday, February 4, 2024, held seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls with leaders of the DMK at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the party.

“We have two sitting MPs and we have asked the DMK to allot one more seat this time. We also had a general discussion about Tamil Nadu politics,” said CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, after the meeting.

The DMK has also decided to participate in the demonstration to be organised by the CPI(M) in all district headquarters on February 8, to condemn the BJP government, which they have alleged, has deprived States of their rights.

“Participate in large numbers and make the demonstration a success,” a statement from the DMK headquarters said.

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / state politics / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Communist Party of India -Marxist

