Lok Sabha election results 2024: DMK’s vote share in contested seats way ahead of AIADMK, BJP

The DMK has secured around 47% of votes polled in 22 Lok Sabha constituencies it contested.

Of about 2.49 crore votes cast in the 22 constituencies it stood in, the ruling Dravidian major netted 1,17,54,710 votes and bagged all the 22 seats. Its exact figure of vote share in the contested seats was 47.2% .

Its major ally, Congress, which got around 46.6 lakh votes in nine constituencies, netted around 46.4%. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the CPI (M), which fielded their nominees in two constituencies each, grabbed around 44% and 51% respectively. In the DMK-led front, the CPI (M) got the highest vote share in the contested seats which, in turn, could be attributed to its performance in Dindigul, where the party captured the seat with a 58.29% vote share.

Even though the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won in the two constituencies it had put up its candidates, it had, within the coalition, the lowest vote share in contested constituencies - approximately 42%.

For the purpose of calculations, the performance of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was not considered as the parties contested only in one seat each.

However, the ruling DMK-led front was way ahead of its main adversaries, the coalitions led by the AIADMK and the BJP.

As for the AIADMK’s alliance, the principal Opposition party’s vote share in the contested seats was 22.6% and its ally, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, 21.4% The former got 89,26,508 votes in 34 constituencies and the latter, 11,28,616 votes in the remaining five seats.

With regard to the BJP front, the national party’s vote share in the contested seats was 19.6% with about 49.18 lakh votes from 23 constituencies. Its ally, Pattali Makkal Katchi, obtained 15.95% from 10 seats with a little fewer than 18.8 lakh votes. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) fared better than another constituent of the front, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), though it contested in two seats as against the latter’s three. The AMMK’s vote share in the contested seats was 17.9% and the TMC (M) was 11.7%