February 29, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Puratchi Bharatham president and MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy said on Wednesday that his party would be part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the Lok Sabha election. “We will contest in one constituency. Since Tiruvallur is our own constituency, we will seek to contest from there,” he told reporters in Chennai. He said seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK would happen in a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.