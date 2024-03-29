GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha election: Grievance redress system set up in Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai

March 29, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Returning Officer for Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency D. Bhaskara Pandian checking vehicles in Tiruvannamalai on Friday. 

The Returning Officer for Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency D. Bhaskara Pandian checking vehicles in Tiruvannamalai on Friday. 

In order to address public grievances related to the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the parliamentary constituencies in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts, a grievance redressal mechanism with helplines has been set up at the election observers’ office in these districts, wherein people can file their complaints in person or register them online.

According to a press release, election observer Rupesh Kumar and security observer Sathyajith Nayak have been appointed to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency that comprises Vellore, Anaicut, K.V. Kuppam, Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, and Ambur assembly constituency where people can register their election related complaints with these observers.

People can lodge their complaints with election observer Rupesh Kumar at Room No: 1; Government Travellers Bungalow, Anna Salai, Vellore, between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. on all days. Contact- 7598498549.

Likewise, security observer Sathyajith Nayak can be contacted at Room No: 2; Government Travellers Bungalow, Anna Salai, Vellore, between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, Gurpreet Walia (Expenditure Observer), Mahaveer Prasanth Meena (Election Observer) and Battula Gangadhar (Police Observer) will be available at the Government Travellers Bungalow in Tiruvannamalai Collectorate premises for the public to register complaints. They can also be reached at 90429 29964, 81229 04303 and 81480 02216, respectively.

For Arani constituency, Abdul Maiden Khan (Expenditure Observer), Surjit Gaurav (Election Observer) and Battula Gangadar (Police Observer) can be contacted through 90429 67127, 81229 53282 and 81480 02216.

For Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency that comprises Katpadi, Tiruttani, Ranipet, Sholinghur, Arcot and Arakkonam assembly constituencies, Sunil Kumar (Election Observer) can be contacted at 70042 00758 to register complaints, which can be filed till polling day (April 19).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.