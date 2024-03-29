Lok Sabha election: Grievance redress system set up in Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai

March 29, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VELLORE

In order to address public grievances related to the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the parliamentary constituencies in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts, a grievance redressal mechanism with helplines has been set up at the election observers’ office in these districts, wherein people can file their complaints in person or register them online.

According to a press release, election observer Rupesh Kumar and security observer Sathyajith Nayak have been appointed to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency that comprises Vellore, Anaicut, K.V. Kuppam, Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, and Ambur assembly constituency where people can register their election related complaints with these observers.

People can lodge their complaints with election observer Rupesh Kumar at Room No: 1; Government Travellers Bungalow, Anna Salai, Vellore, between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. on all days. Contact- 7598498549.

Likewise, security observer Sathyajith Nayak can be contacted at Room No: 2; Government Travellers Bungalow, Anna Salai, Vellore, between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, Gurpreet Walia (Expenditure Observer), Mahaveer Prasanth Meena (Election Observer) and Battula Gangadhar (Police Observer) will be available at the Government Travellers Bungalow in Tiruvannamalai Collectorate premises for the public to register complaints. They can also be reached at 90429 29964, 81229 04303 and 81480 02216, respectively.

For Arani constituency, Abdul Maiden Khan (Expenditure Observer), Surjit Gaurav (Election Observer) and Battula Gangadar (Police Observer) can be contacted through 90429 67127, 81229 53282 and 81480 02216.

For Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency that comprises Katpadi, Tiruttani, Ranipet, Sholinghur, Arcot and Arakkonam assembly constituencies, Sunil Kumar (Election Observer) can be contacted at 70042 00758 to register complaints, which can be filed till polling day (April 19).