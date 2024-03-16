Lok Sabha election for T.N. to be held on April 19; bypoll only for Vilavancode, says CEO

March 16, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Saturday said the Lok Sabha election for the entire State would be held on April 19, and along with it the bypoll would be held only for the Vilavancode Assembly constituency.

A press note issued by Election Commission of India said it has decided to hold byelections to fill vacancies in the Assembly constituencies of Tirukkoyilur and Vilavancode along with General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024. However, the schedule in the press note mentioned only about the bypoll for the Vilavancode constituency on April 19.

The Vilavancode constituency was declared vacant after Congress sitting MLA S. Vijayadharani joined BJP and resigned.

Tirukkoyilur MLA K. Ponmudy was disqualified as an MLA after the Madras High Court sentenced him to three years in jail in a disproportionate assets case in December last year. The Supreme Court stayed his conviction and sentence on March 11.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sahoo clarified that the bypoll is only for Vilavancode constituency and the press note had a wrong reference, while in the Annexure, the schedule was mentioned correctly. Since Mr. Ponmudy continues as MLA, there is no bypoll for Tirukkoyilur.

He also said the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect and the State government cannot issue new orders or start new projects.

Mr. Sahoo said the voter information slip would be issued 7 days before the voting date.

He also said even if the voter does not have the Voter ID, it is sufficient that the name is in the list and the voter can cast the vote by showing any of the specified 11 identification proof documents.

There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. As on January 22, the State has a total of 6.19 crore electors, including 3.15 crore women, 3.05 crore men and over 8,200 from the third gender, according to a presentation made by the Election Commission last month.

