Lok Sabha election: DMK allots one seat each to IUML, KMDK

February 25, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The DMK on Saturday started finalising seat-sharing pacts with its allies ahead of the Lok Sabha election. As in the 2019 election, it allotted the Ramanathapuram constituency to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Namakkal to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).

The seats were finalised after the second round of talks. “We had requested for Ramanathapuram, and also for a Rajya Sabha seat. They [the DMK] said the focus was on the Lok Sabha seats and discussions had not started for the Rajya Sabha seats,” IUML leader Kader Mohideen said, after signing the pact with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He further said Navas Kani, who won in 2019, would contest again.

After signing the pact with Mr. Stalin, KMDK general secretary E.R. Eswaran said it was decided that the party would contest from Namakkal again on the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. The party’s candidate, A.K.P. Chinraj, had won in 2019. According to Mr. Eswaran, Mr. Chinraj had told mediapersons that he would not contest again. “There is an opportunity for a new face. We will take a decision in our executive committee meeting,” he said.

The talks between the DMK and the MDMK would continue, MDMK representatives have said. “We have asked for two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. Today’s talks were satisfactory. Talks will continue,” MDMK’s Arjun Raj told reporters after a meeting with the DMK seat-sharing committee.

In 2019, the DMK had allotted one seat to the MDMK. The party had also received one Rajya Sabha seat.