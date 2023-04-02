Lok Sabha and Assembly elections may be held in 2024: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

April 02, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said that there was every possibility of the Assembly elections being held in the State along with the Lok Sabha elections next year and the AIADMK would regain power.

Speaking at a party meeting here while enroute to Salem, said that the day was not far off and the AIADMK would soon regain power in the State.

“The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held next year and there is every possibility of the State elections being held along with the MP elections. This is in line with the Centre’s idea of One Nation, One Election, and the AIADMK will come to power in the State. Our ambition is to serve the people whether in power or not,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that traitors who joined hands with the DMK and are functioning as the latter’s B Team would also fail. Describing the AIADMK as a “banyan tree”, he said the DMK would never be able to uproot it.

The AIADMK’s founder MGR and his successor and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa considered the cadres as their true heirs to run the party. “I have been elected as the general secretary of the party with the massive support of the rank and file of the party and I will discharge my duties as per the expectations of the cadres,” he said.

The AIADMK would face all cases filed by the DMK legally and emerge victorious and all efforts by the DMK to destroy the party was but a mirage, he added.

